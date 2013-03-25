Doobie Brothers - Live at Wolf Trap

2013

Having entertained an enormous volume of music fans over their lengthy career, The Doobie Brothers reunited at the start of the 21st Century, and set about winning over a whole new generation of listeners. This concert was filmed in 2004, and sees the band working their way through a delicious selection of material. A huge crowd laps up the retro sounds emitting from the stage, with the Doobie's performing hit after hit after hit. Among the tracks played are "Rockin' Down The Highway," "Listen To The Music," "China Grove," "Black Water," and many others. For viewers looking to experience some of the magical songs that lit up the 1970s, this is a great starting point.