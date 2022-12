Not Available

The dossier of an inveterate doodler, a man whose compulsion to put scrawls and squiggles on everything at hand brings him to no good end, according to the narrator, at least. The commentary, delivered with the perspicacity of a coroner's report, follows the development of the doodler's mania from boyhood through adolescence to manhood, when it suddenly breaks all bounds. An amusing "case history" that some of us might identify with.