Doodlebops: Get Up And Groove With The Doodlebops

Deedee, Rooney, and Moe have got the step to get you moving and the music to keep you grooving all day long in these four fantastic episodes. And amidst the fun there's always a positive message kids can put into action. Don't miss this incredible chance to get up and groove with the Doodlebops! Episodes include: "Fast And Slow Moe" - When Rooney's slow motion machine zaps Moe, the Doodlebops need to find a way to fast-forward him to his normal speed. "Step By Step" - Deedee's in a big hurry to learn the latest dance steps, but sometimes too fast loses the race. Rooney and Moe help her find the right speed for learning the groove! "Flat Sitis" - When Rooney stops exercising, he gets a bad case of flat-sitis. Learn how important exercise is when Rooney's lack of healthy movement turns him into a cardboard cutout. "The Bad Day" - Some days everything just turns out bad, ever for super stars like the Doodlebops. Learn their secret for making everything OK.