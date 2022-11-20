Doodlebops: Superstars

Not Available

The Doodlebops are kids' favorite music band that your child will love singing and dancing to! This musical TV series for children stars Deedee, Rooney and Moe Doodle - three multi-talented musicians in a band who are always singing, dancing and learning from each other. Join The Doodlebops as they hang out and practice their song and dance routines in the coolest rehearsal spaces imaginable, and travel from show to show in their superfun tour bus! The Doodlebops will get kids twisting, turning, bopping and learning with their upbeat energetic music and funny stories. The DVD includes 4 episodes along with music videos, 4 sing-alongs, and 3 music videos. The TV show airs daily on Playhouse Disney.