Doogan's Woman

A fashion photographer runs into trouble when he meets Annette, a scheming gold digger who has gotten her hooks into his publisher boss. She sabotages his career by seducing him and then telling the publisher she was assaulted. Annette laughs her evil laugh and we cut to a close-up of her cracking a walnut. Soon the photographer is reduced to shooting smut for "Scum Magazine", but he gets his revenge. Worth mentioning is the scene with Sharon Mitchell and Eric Edwards making it in a bathtub filled with spaghetti.