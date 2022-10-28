Doomed Megalopolis

Not Available

The plot concerns a spiritual battle being waged within the capital of Tokyo during the turn of the 20th century. In 1908, Japan is undergoing an enormous process of industrial renovation due the influence of radical western ideals. Technology and politics shift the country's emphasis more and more away from the traditions of the past, with Tokyo being the main center of this radical movement. At the same time, Yasumasa Hirai, an Onmyoji of the Tsuchimikado Family, has been called from Kyoto to Tokyo in order to participate in a secret meeting concerning plans to turn Tokyo into the most commercial and blessed city in all of Japan. Opposing Hirai is Yasunori Kato, an evil Onmyoji whose only desire is the complete destruction of Tokyo. Yasumasa Hirai and Kato Yasunori meet and fight for the future of Tokyo and the Japanese Empire.