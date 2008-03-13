2008

Doomsday

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 13th, 2008

Studio

Rogue Pictures

A lethal virus spreads throughout the British isles,infecting millions and killing hundreds of thousands. To contain the threat, acting authorities brutally quarantine the country as it succumbs to fear and chaos. The quarantine is successful. Three decades later, the Reaper virus violently resurfaces in a major city. An elite group of specialists is urgently dispatched into the still-quarantined country to retrieve a cure by any means necessary. Shut off from the rest of the world, the unit must battle through a landscape that has become a waking nightmare.

Cast

Rhona MitraMajor Eden Sinclair
Bob HoskinsBill Nelson
Malcolm McDowellDr. Marcus Kane
Alexander SiddigPrime Minister John Hatcher
David O'HaraMichael Canaris
Craig ConwaySol Kane

