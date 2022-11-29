Doomsday Party

Not Available

Hong Kong, Oct 2013. Following a long period of social unrest over bank failures, property speculation and government mismanagement, crowds gather to demonstrate in front of the Legislative Council building. Panic ensues as a bomb is reported inside the LegCo building, planted by someone calling himself "Skywalker". Meanwhile, a branch of Hong Kong & China Banking Corporation is held up by two young people in masks - chemistry student Lang (Kelvin Kwan) and social drop-out Fish (Fish Liew). Among the people in the bank are disillusioned former teacher Yue Chung-tak (Teddy Robin), councilman Ho Chung-lai (K.K. Cheung), his mistress Rebecca (Maggie Chan), the bank's investment saleswoman Luk Wan-yee (Kay Tse), her philandering boyfriend Victor Lo (Wilfred Lau), and Wan-yee's onetime boyfriend, police detective Kin-ho (Paul Wong). All have their own reasons for being in the bank that day.