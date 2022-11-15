Not Available

Ai is a call girl. If her work involves a great deal of risk, she feels free and like fun situations that may seem dangerous ... Ai likes to play. she met many customers, sometimes violent, sometimes very sweet , but often crazy... Among these clients, Mr.Mamiya, a strange and captivating artist who gradually will initiate her into SM pleasures. Despite everything, her attraction to him is growing and one day she told him " I love you ", Next day Ai receives a letter of invitation sent by Mamiya. (http://www.sancho-asia.com)