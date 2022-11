Not Available

Doordarshan Eti Jantra is a 2016 Assamese language period drama film film directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and produced by Sanjiv Narain under the banner of AM Television. The story is based on National School of Drama's alumnus Himanshu Prasad Das's play Ekhon Gaonot Eta TV Asil.[1] Director Rajesh Bhuyan is also the co screenplay writer along with Santanu Rowmuria. The original playwright Himanshu Prasad Das, and Santanu Rowmuria wrote the dialogues of the film.