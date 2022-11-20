Not Available

When the doorman of an expensive apartment building turns up with a broken neck, it doesn't attract much attention. But when it happens a second time, and then a third, the city starts to get nervous. The trail of murder and mystery leads from the posh lobbies of Park Avenue to the back alleys in the "Wrong" part of town. Terry Reilly would rather not get involved. He has his novel to finish, and he has the late shift as the doorman at the Biltmore to keep him busy. But when the murderer picks his building as the next target, Terry finds out that he'll have to solve the mystery to save his own neck.