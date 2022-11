Not Available

Nisha (Raakhee), an accomplished architect is a reclusive after the tragic death of her boyfriend, Shashi Saigal (Shashi Kapoor). This is when Karan Saxena (Rishi Kapoor) offers her employment with his advertising agency, she accepts. Though only she knows that Karan, newly married with Timsi (Neetu Singh) resembles Shashi a lot, and she will do anything in her power to get him.