Not Available

After years of requests, Nardwuar the Human Serviette has finally entered the digital age with a compilation of over 60 of his favourite video interviews. Based around his two MuchMusic Specials, Nard Wars I and Nard Wars II and clocking in at over 5.5 hrs on 2 DVDs, "Doot Doola Doot Doo .... Doot Doo!" encompasses everything from former Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev to Snoop Doggy Dogg to your mother!