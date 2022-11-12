Not Available

At the end of the 70s and the early 80s, my parents linked up with left wing clandestine political groups in Cali. During that time, they had part in a revolution that promised great changes. I film the daily life of my parents, while at the same time making links between that political past and their break with that past once they decided to rise a family. I am 24 years old now. I’ve been living with friends for some time. I left my parent’s home because they could not accept my attraction to women, nor my lifestyle or my artist friends. Dopamine will show the way in which my parent’s ideals and mine are deeply related but also conflict with another. We will observe the struggles of my generation and the process of breaking up with older demands. The encounter of two generations.