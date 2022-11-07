Dope Case Pending

Not Available

Hip-hop stars Coolio and Kid Frost star in this hard-edged urban drama. Devon is a talented high school athlete who seems to be on top of the world; he's a good bet to win a college scholarship and might even go on to a career in pro ball. But being in the wrong place at the wrong time during a party lands Devon in jail, and unable to convince anyone of his innocence, he is sentenced to a stretch in prison. Life behind bars hardens Devon and teaches him more about crime than he ever knew before, and when after his release he discovers most of his chances for a better life have dried up, he's tempted to put the knowledge he gained in jail to use on the streets.