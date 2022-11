Not Available

From the mid 80's through the mid 90's, Amphetamine Reptile Records defined the term 'Underground'. This video series documents a seminal movement in music history and features bands such as: Boss Hog, ChokeBore, Cosmic Psychos, Cows, The Crows, Feedtime, God Bullies, Guzzard, Halo of Files, Hammerhead, Helios Creed, Helmet, Janitor Joe, King Snake Roost, Lubricated Goat, Melvins, Surgery, Tar, Today is the Day, Unsane and Vertigo.