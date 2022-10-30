Dopo quella notte

Not Available

Francesco and Elena, Roberto and Flavia, Thomas and Virginia, make up a fixed and tight-knit company for three years now, they are all living in Rome and come from good families. Elena and Francesco are two twenty-five and to be married, Roberto and Flavia are twenty years and in love with the impetus of youth; Tommaso and Virginia are two singles that have in common the fact that they feel out of lace in the world. The union of these characters will be shocked by the death of Francesco as a result of a car accident, the loss of his friend upset the lives of everyone.