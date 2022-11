Not Available

Eleven-year old Dora (Nathalie Manet) is forced to chase after clues concerning her inventor-father's death while being chased by thugs working for big industry. Not only is she seeking to understand her father's mysterious death, but some of the clues he gave her indicate that he invented something unusual which the big companies want. She barely escapes being kidnapped and is helped in her search by a magical fairy and an aspiring actress.