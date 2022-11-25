Dora Maar, entre ombre et lumière

Not Available

Elusive, unconventional, on a quest for the absolute: painter and photographer Dora Maar left a unique and still largely under-appreciated body of work behind her. Maar’s extraordinary life saw her working alongside the greatest names in the Parisian art scene; she was also the lover of Picasso and the wife of Georges Bataille. Toppling conventions and shattering norms, Dora Maar breathed strength and character back into the image of 20th-century women. Hailed by critics, this film is an intimate portrayal that handles its subject with skill and sensitivity.