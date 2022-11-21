Dora the Explorer: Dance to the Rescue

Not Available

Put on your dancing shoes, because Dora needs you to spin, shake wiggle, jump and clap with her as she tries to rescue Swiper the fox, who's been trapped inside a bottle by a mean dancing elf.Â It's gonna take one really big wish to get Swiper out of the bottle. And the only one who can grant the wish is the silly King Juan el Bobo. But he's not going to give it to just anybody. We're gonna have to win a dance contest and get the silly king's mommy to dance. And she hates dancing! It's a dance filled adventure as we march past ants, wiggle around spiders, and slither through snakes. When a big storm cloud tries to block our way, we join forces with the pirate piggies and do our favorite pirate dance.