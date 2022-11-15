Dora the Explorer: Dora and The Three Little Pigs

Not Available

Dora Save The Three Little Piggies When Sniper swipes stuff right out of some classic fairytales - including the Three Little Pigs' bricks - Dora needs your help to return to Fairytale Land and set things right! Bouncy Boots Boots can't wait to get his boots back from the Shoe Shop, but when he gets bouncy boots instead, Dora and you need to help him on a bouncy adventure to find his footwear! The Mayan Adventure Dora and Boots travel back in time to an ancient Mayan civilization to help their friends Hoon and Balan win the Ball Game Championship against a cheating player named Pech. The Big Red Chicken's Magic Show In a magic trick gone wrong, Big Red Chicken gets shrunken down to bunny size. Dora and Boots need to go to Magic Land with him to find his wand and make him big again.