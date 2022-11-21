Dora the Explorer: Dora Rocks

Not Available

Are you ready to rock with Dora? ­Fantástico! Because it's time to sing, dance, and explore in three exciting adventures! First, when Benny forgets to send his Sing-along Party invitations, Dora and Boots need your help bringing their microphone to Benny's Barn so they can call their friends to join them at the rockin' fiesta! Cross the Noisy River, pass the Rumble Rocks, and then join Dora in her special pop-star outfit to sing a special song with all her friends at the sing-along! Then, keep rocking in two more musical adventures! ­Vámonos!