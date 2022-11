Not Available

Get ready for an egg-citing Easter adventure as you help Dora and Boots save the Hip-Hop Bunny's basket of eggs! Dora and Boots are waiting for a visit from the Hip-Hop Bunny, who's bringing all the Easter Eggs for the big Egg Hunt! But when Swiper swipes the Hip-Hop Bunny's basket, Dora and Boots need your help on an adventure to make sure it's a hop-hop-happy Easter for all! Plus, a troll wedding and a trip to Troll Land!