Dora the Explorer: Dora's Fantastic Gymnastics Adventure

¡Vámonos! It's time for a Fantastic Gymnastics adventure with Dora, plus two other journeys too! First, when Dora receives a special Rainbow Ribbon, she learns that she is going to start the Big Gymnastics Show! But when Swiper swipes her special ribbon, Dora and Boots need your help on a gymnastics-filled adventure to get it back! Help them balance-beam walk over Crocodile Lake, trampoline jump through the Flowery Garden, and swing on rings to make it to the gym in time to start the show! The adventures continue when Dora, Boots and you help Pinto the Pony in a Big Horse Show and Swiper get his favorite things back. It's a DVD full of excellent adventures! ¡Fantástico!