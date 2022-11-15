Dora the Explorer: Save the Day!

Not Available

A wind blows Boots away? Swiper saves the day? Get ready for some really special rescue missions with Dora and her cousin Diego! DORA AND DIEGO TO THE RESCUE: When a mighty wind carries away Boots on his kite, Dora and her cousin Diego need help from you and some animal friends on a high-speed, around-the-world adventure! SWIPER THE EXPLORER: To help a lost baby fox get back to his fox hole, Dora and Boots get help from an unlikely hero… Swiper! Help them past a Volcano, through Diego’s rainforest, and more!