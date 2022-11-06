Dora The Explorer: Singing Sensation!

Not Available

Join Dora and Boots on a sing-along adventure to get to the Pirate Piggies' ship! Ready for a musical journey? Well, come on! Vamonos! Explore Excellent Songs from Dora such as: - Boot's Special Day - The Backpack Song - Boingy Boingy Bing - Hit the Ball - The Happy Song - Super Babies - La Musica - Tenemos Amigos - What Happens Next? - Fairytale Land - Hola, Hola - Buzz Buzz - The Bubble Song - The Squeaky Song - The Alphabet Song - Itsy Bitsy Spider - Mary Had a Little Lamb - Wheels on the Bus - Coqui - Abre! Open! - The Chocolate Song - Remeneate - Culebras in the Trees - De Colores - Arriba! Up! - La Lechuza - We Love to Sing - The Costume Song - The Captain Song - We're Sailing to Treasure Island - What Is It, Diego? - Pirates Love to Sing - We Did It Includes inflatable microphone!