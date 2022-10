Not Available

Seven year old Dora lives in a computer with her best friend, the monkey Boots. She solves different problems that come in their way. If you follow Dora on her adventure, you can help her solve the problems with the help of songs. Arithmetic or pretty simple tell her what to do. Together you'll solve it in a fun way, and maybe she'll learn you some English as well. Here you can see these episodes: Superbabies, Twin hunt, Dino baby, Kinkajou and the magic crown