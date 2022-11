Not Available

Help Dora go for the gold when she heads to Brazil with her team for the Big Cup Soccer Tournament! Plus, travel back in time for an ancient Mayan ball game, help Dora save her cousin Daisy's soccer game at the stadium, and thrill to animal athletics at Boots and Baby Jaguar's circus! Dora and the Golden Explorers need your help in the Big Cup Soccer Tournament in Brazil! Will you help them beat the Monsters to win the Big Cup?