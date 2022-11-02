Doraemon: Nobita's Great Adventure into the Underworld

Not Available

Nobita requests of Doraemon the Moshimo-box and wishes for the world to become a place where the use of magic is possible. Witchcraft replaces science and technology and everyone makes use of it on their daily lives, except for Nobita, who, like usual, isn't very good at conjuring spells. Frustrated, he plans on returning things to their past state, but his mother threw the Moshimo-box away.