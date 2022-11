Not Available

During a Japanese robotic exploration to find life on the other side of the moon, Nobita is watching from Earth and sees the moon turn yellow. With the help of Doraemon, the pair travel to the moon and create bunnies that will build their own colony. After he returns, Nobita tells his class about their adventure but no one will believe him. That is until a new student and his sister arrive who appear to come from a very far away place...