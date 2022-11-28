Not Available

Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur will be Doraemon's 40th film which will premiere on the big screen in 2020. Doraemon this movie will show something different from films with similar titles that have been made before. Kazuaki Imai as the director of this film said that the film he was working on had nothing to do with the Doraemon film that had a similar title in 1980 or a film remake in 2006, he also added that the story of this film would present a new story with character designs that new too.