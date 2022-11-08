Dora's Dunking Doughnuts

Not Available

Schoolteacher Andy Wilson makes his usual morning stop for coffee and donuts at Dora's Home Bakery. Today he enjoys talking to Dora so much that he is late to school for the first time. Later that day, Dora tells him about some wonderful new donuts that she has made. Andy is so impressed with them that he decides to have his students help him make a radio commercial, in order to help Dora sell her new product. Written by Snow Leopard