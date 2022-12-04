Not Available

While temporarily working in a photographic studio with the famous photographer Bae, the simple and handsome worker Louis meets her manager Henry, who is impressed with his beauty. He invites Louis for taking some pictures, gives the artistic name of Dorian to him as a homage to "Dorian Gray" and a framed picture of him. Louis wishes to have the same fate of Dorian Gray, and from this moment on, he becomes very successful in the career of model. As years go by, he notes that only his picture ages, and he has the same face of years ago.