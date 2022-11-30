Dorian Gray, a portrait of Oscar Wilde

Not Available

“The Picture of Dorian Gray” continues to find new readers and to inspire artists and creators the world over more than a century after its publication because Oscar Wilde gave his novel all the ingredients of a universal masterpiece. Driven by a rock ’n’ roll soundtrack and a directorial approach blending archives, live-action footage and animation, this documentary allows the viewer to experience the dramatic power of this fantasy tale that probes the torments of narcissism, and explores the book’s premonitory dimension, which prefigures both the author’s tragic fate and contemporary society’s obsession with image.