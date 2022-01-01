DORO - 20 Years A Warrior Soul

Not Available

20 Years – A Warrior Soul is a double DVD video album by hard rock singer Doro Pesch, released in 2006 by AFM Records. The first DVD contains a movie shot by director Ronald Matthes during the tour supporting the release of the album Warrior Soul in 2006; it features also a selection of commented songs from the special concert held at Phillips Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany on 13 December 2003, celebrating 20 years of career of the German singer with many guests, and footage of the party after the show. The second DVD features the full 20th anniversary concert.[1] The double DVD package was also marketed as 20 Years - A Warrior Soul – Winter Edition, with a different cover and the inclusion of a bonus CD