In the Siberian countryside, marriage is traditionally seen as the greatest happiness for a woman. But the 80-year-old Dorotchka has always remained alone. At the kitchen table, she contemplates life, love, regret and loneliness – has she may be brought this fate upon herself? Olga Delane was born in Siberia. At the age of 16, she moved to Germany with her family. The director explores the views of Siberian people on life, love and marriage.