Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz

At the 1991 Winkie and Munchkin Conventions, part of the programs was the 1948 Capitol Records audio-only adaptation of “Dorothy and the Wizard in Oz”. Rather than just have people listen to it, Oz artist and animator Robert Roy MacVeigh provided a large number of watercolor paintings. To preserve MacVeigh’s wonderful slideshow, the presentation was put on videotape posthumously in 1993. In this adaptation Dorothy, the Wizard, cousin Zeb, Jim the Horse, and Dorothy’s cat, Eureka have an adventure throughout some of the surrounding countries of Oz.