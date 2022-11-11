Dorothy Dandridge: An American Beauty

Not Available

Documentary - Actor Obba Babatundé hosts this biopic showcasing the life of acclaimed African-American singer and actress Dorothy Dandridge, who overcame racism and personal tragedy to become one of the most acclaimed performers of Hollywood's golden age. The film combines rare historical footage of Dandridge, on and off the stage, and interviews with stars such as Laurence Fishburne, Jasmine Guy and Halle Berry discussing her powerful legacy. - Dorothy Dandridge, Obba Babatundé, Joe Adams