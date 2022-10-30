Dorothy The Dinosaur - Beach Party

Not Available

Dorothy the Dinosaur's Beach Party! is the stompy-wompy show full of your favourite Wiggly songs that will fill your day with sunshine. Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?), Having Fun at the Beach and The Monkey Dance will get your flip-flops flapping with fun! Join Dorothy and her friends, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Fairy Clare and Henry the Octopus, and their new friends, the Dance-a-lots, as they sing along to twenty wiggly hits! Dorothy the Dinosaur's Beach Party! Is setting sail for an island of sunny fun!