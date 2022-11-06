Not Available

Dorothy Vernon of Haddon Hall

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

United Artists

In the year 1550, Sir George Vernon agrees to have his young daughter Dorothy betrothed to John Manners, the son of the Earl of Rutland. Sir George signs a contract, promising that the marriage will take place on Dorothy's 18th birthday, or else he will have to pay a large penalty to Rutland. But when the two children have grown older, rumors of John's wild behavior in France provoke Sir George to call off the engagement, and to pledge his daughter instead to her cousin Malcolm. Rutland now claims the forfeit from Sir George, and meanwhile, John has befriended Mary Stuart, the sworn enemy of Elizabeth, who is now Queen of England.

Cast

Mary PickfordDorothy Vernon
Marc McDermottSir Malcolm Vernon
Allan ForrestSir John Manners
Lottie PickfordJennie Faxton (as Lottie Pickford Forrest)
Wilfred LucasEarl of Rutland
Estelle TaylorMary, Queen of Scots

