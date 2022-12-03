Not Available

A promising youngster of the 'Posh-Milan', Davide, finally has an invitation for the most glamorous club in Milan and the most exclusive event of the season, Dorsia. However, due to an error on the list he will be rejected by the bouncer. He embarks on a series of attempts to get inside. Through a mosaic of encounters with typical characters of the Milan's night scene and his continuous failings, his well constructed mask of charisma will fall, showing a different face beneath it.