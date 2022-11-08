Dorthy the Dinosaur Meets Santa Claus

Not Available

What happens when Dorothy the Dinosaur meets Santa Claus? There's singing, dancing, reindeers and fun! Here's Dorothy's first animated adventure featuring Santa Claus, Washington, Dorothy, and a host of friends from the North Pole. Washington thinks Santa needs a rest and so uses a computer to sort toys for the children of the world, but things don't go as planned. It takes Captain Feathersword, Dorothy, and Santa's little helpers to sort things out. So follow these Christmas stars to a land of Yuletide magic as Dorothy meets Santa Claus.