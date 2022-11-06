Dos chicas de revista

Not Available

A Madrid theater is looking for girls for a new company of magazines.One of the girls presented is Catalina, very sawy and restless, daughter of a seamstress of the theater. Another candidate is an innocent girl who studies ballet abroad and is the daughter of a famous star, Cecilia Alcaraz. Soon the two girls become good friends and Catalina intends to succeed Alice. Alicia's success also benefits her friend making them the most famous theatrical couple times. But with success comes love, which is also a major impediment to their careers.