Not Available

Viruta and Capulina, magicians working in a theater where the actors delegate dishonest ratchets, is assassinated by two stagehands to remove payroll and left her body in the clubhouse Cristas singer Virutas girlfriend. He and Capulina move the body in a trunk to utility room but the trunk is base off and the body is in the Viruta's room. A lush Chasing Coquis showgirl girlfriend Capulina, stains of red paint and falls asleep, believing him dead detectives accuse Capulina and Viruta of murder.