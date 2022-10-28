Dos mil metros (sobre el nivel del mar)

Not Available

Galo has enough free space in his old and luxurious apartment so he asks Fama, an exgirlfriend with cash problems, to come live with him. She arrives with her Canadian boyfriend, Alex. They both couldn’t find themselves in a more comfortable situation: free space to live in, stocked fridge and no pressures to leave anytime soon. Nevertheless not everything goes smoothly for Fama while in there, specially with Carlota (the fourth roomate in the house) who seems to hold an interest for Alex.