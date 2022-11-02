Dos tipos de cuidado

Not Available

This marvelous 1952 romantic comedy, directed by Ismael Rodriguez, is representative of Mexico's golden age of cinema and brings together Jorge Negrete and Pedro Infante. Negrete's operatic voice and dashing persona contrasts nicely with Pedro Infante's warm, romantic voice and charismatic persona. Jorge Bueno and Pedro Malo are best friends who consider giving up their womanizing ways when they each fall in love. As fate would have it, Pedro Malo unexpectedly marries Jorge Bueno's girlfriend, and the conflict between the former buddies begins. A year later they find themselves in the same town and confront each other once and for all. The music is beautiful and the sparks fly as they learn a good lesson about love and true friendship.