An escaped convict is on the loose, and the police are searching all the doss-houses in the hopes of finding him there. A young journalist is sent by his editor to assist in the search with the aim of reporting on any interesting stories he may find among those seeking shelter that night in the local doss-house, and is eager to help with the arrest. Among the characters they encounter are a man who claims to have got away with murder, and an alcoholic former concert pianist.