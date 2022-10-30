Dossiê Jango

Not Available

João Goulart (known as Jango) had been democratically elected president of Brazil, but was expelled from office after the coup of April 1, 1964. After that, Jango lived in exile in Argentina, where he died in 1976. The circumstances of his death in the neighboring country were not well explained today. His body was buried immediately after his death, raising the suspicions of premeditated murder. This documentary brings the issue back to the fore and tries to publicly clarify some obscure facts of the history of Brazil.