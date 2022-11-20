Dot and the Bunny

Not Available

Dot ventures out into the bush determined to finally locate the little lost joey and reunite him with his mother. On her way she meets a silly bunny rabbit who tries to convince Dot that he is the joey she is looking for. Dot is delighted by his antics and names her new companion 'Funny Bunny'. Together they continue the search for the joey. On the way Dot learns that Funny Bunny is really a very lonely rabbit. His family were killed by hunters and he has been on his own ever since. They find mother kangaroo, and though she has not yet found her joey, when she sees the lonely bunny she realises she has found someone else to look after.