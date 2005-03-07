The morphine-addicted detective Charlie Daines is on the trail of a sophisticated psychopath who is setting up murders and broadcasting them live on the internet. As he closes in on the killer, he realizes that it has become personal and that he is to be the final victim. Will he catch the killer before it's too late or will his old-school methods mean his death?
|Armand Assante
|Charlie Daines
|Sonny Marinelli
|Harwell
|Raffaello Degruttola
|Adam
|Stanley Townsend
|Byrnes
|Clare Holman
|Mary
|Frank Nasso
|Stevie
