2005

Dot.Kill

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 7th, 2005

Studio

Lucky UKFS

The morphine-addicted detective Charlie Daines is on the trail of a sophisticated psychopath who is setting up murders and broadcasting them live on the internet. As he closes in on the killer, he realizes that it has become personal and that he is to be the final victim. Will he catch the killer before it's too late or will his old-school methods mean his death?

Cast

Armand AssanteCharlie Daines
Sonny MarinelliHarwell
Raffaello DegruttolaAdam
Stanley TownsendByrnes
Clare HolmanMary
Frank NassoStevie

View Full Cast >

Images